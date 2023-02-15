Accountant by day, illustrator by night
Who is this Emily, anyway?
Well, I am a lots of different things.
I have a day job as an accountant in the NHS; I add stuff up, I analyse stuff. I do budgeting and forecasting and cashflowing and lots of numbery stuff.
I spend my days off, evenings and weekends drawing stuff, for myself and on commission.
I’ve been married for 21 years (as of yesterday) and I have two children, Katelyn and Thomas, who are simultaneous the love of my life and drive me completely batsh!t crazy.
I have three crazy cocker spaniels who I adore and who love long muddy walks, jumping in puddles and sleeping on the sofa while I work (and food. lots of food).
My favourite quote is “Just keep swimming”.
My favourite films are; How To Train Your Dragon, Jurassic Park, Tangled and Harry Potter.
I love books with magic and mythical creatures and huge, complex epic fantasy novels.
I love acoustic guitar and the music of Nick Drake, Ludovico Einaudi, Van Morrison and Queen.
When I draw, I listen to podcasts or Audible books.
Sometimes, I wish I was a hermit.
I love chocolate and Chinese takeaway, going to the cinema and eating popcorn and pick-n-mix.
My favourite thing to do in the entire world, is cuddle up in front of a good film with my children.
Bye for now.
Thanks for reading While I Was Drawing! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
You like a lot of things.
Sometimes I wish I was a hermit too. Watching Tangled in my hermit cave, eating pick and mix sweets.