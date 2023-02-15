Well, I am a lots of different things.

I have a day job as an accountant in the NHS; I add stuff up, I analyse stuff. I do budgeting and forecasting and cashflowing and lots of numbery stuff.

I spend my days off, evenings and weekends drawing stuff, for myself and on commission.

I’ve been married for 21 years (as of yesterday) and I have two children, Katelyn and Thomas, who are simultaneous the love of my life and drive me completely batsh!t crazy.

I have three crazy cocker spaniels who I adore and who love long muddy walks, jumping in puddles and sleeping on the sofa while I work (and food. lots of food).

My favourite quote is “Just keep swimming”.

My favourite films are; How To Train Your Dragon, Jurassic Park, Tangled and Harry Potter.

I love books with magic and mythical creatures and huge, complex epic fantasy novels.

I love acoustic guitar and the music of Nick Drake, Ludovico Einaudi, Van Morrison and Queen.

When I draw, I listen to podcasts or Audible books.

Sometimes, I wish I was a hermit.

I love chocolate and Chinese takeaway, going to the cinema and eating popcorn and pick-n-mix.

My favourite thing to do in the entire world, is cuddle up in front of a good film with my children.

Bye for now.