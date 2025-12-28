Emily’s Desk

The Studio

WIWD HQ

England

28th December 2025

My dear friends,

There is magic in the air, and the teacup and I are positively brimming with excitement at the happenings this month. Emily continues to be somewhat distracted by “art that begins with an ember”, and so this week I have taken it upon myself to write to you, a letter about letters — and the small enchantments they cast across space and time.

Now, you might be thinking — of course there is magic in the air. Isn’t this supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year? The teacup certainly seems to think so. I’m not entirely convinced. I’ve always felt that wonder resists being pinned to a calendar.

If you look carefully enough, I suspect you’ll find that magic is everywhere, quietly going about its business. It isn’t confined to carols or candles. And this month, a particularly fine sprinkling of it arrived in the form of a letter — a real, proper paper letter — fluttering all the way from the other side of the world like a tiny, determined migratory bird.

You may remember that when we were first introduced, Emily kindly indulged my growing fondness for correspondence and shared my offer to write letters (the sort that arrive through the door and require stamps). It was in response to this that I received the most delightful message from Daffodil Angel in Tasmania (Tasmania!) asking if I might send her a letter, and enquiring after my favourite hobbies.

I cannot tell you how perfect it felt that my very first letter would travel over 10,000 miles, to a place of devils and angels and daffodils, of forests and wild skies and wonder.

And so, after a moment’s consideration and the making of a most important stamp, I wrote…

Dear Daffodil,

What a joy to hear from you all the way from Tasmania! The name alone makes me feel like I’ve just unwrapped a secret map and spotted an island of wonders tucked away at the bottom of the world. I’ve never been, but I once read about a forest there where the trees are older than stories, and the air smells like eucalyptus and mystery. Is that true? I do hope so.

You asked me about my favourite hobbies, and I had to ask the teacup for help in choosing — she’s very opinionated. After some deep stirring and one biscuit too many, we decided that storytelling is my very favourite. Especially stories shared in snug corners with good listeners (and you sound like a very good listener indeed).

I also like collecting odd buttons, watching clouds from the windowsill, and trying to learn the languages of birds. Some of them are very chatty. Others prefer to whistle softly and pretend I’m not there.

I should also tell you, I’m quite the mushroom hunter. Of course, I don’t eat them, I prefer to admire them from a respectful distance. Some of them look like they might be plotting.

I also collect stamps — partly for the pretty pictures, but mostly for the tiny stories they carry on their backs, like well-travelled beetles. And speaking of beetles, I find insects absolutely fascinating. I’ve become something of a connoisseur, really — not in the gobbling-up sense, you understand (though I am a frog) — more in the way a tea taster appreciates a fine oolong. Some beetles are spicy, ants have a zingy tang, and woodlice are rather nutty if you’re into that sort of thing. But mostly, I marvel at how industrious they are — always sorting, sweeping, and scurrying.

What about you, dear Daffodil? Do you have a hobby you love? Something that makes your fingertips fizz with excitement or your toes feel like dancing?

Sending you a hug wrapped in ribbon and folded inside this envelope,

Much love, your friend from up top,

Floella 🪄

P.S. If you ever see a Tasmanian Pademelon, please give it my regards. I hear they’re quite shy, but very good at keeping secrets.

And oh… what a letter returned.

Daffodil wrote back on the most beautiful stationery, adorned with woodland fungi wearing their very best hats in an envelope that itself is a work of art. Tucked inside was picture of one of my cousins (embroidered, I think) and a little bundle of stamps — a gift chosen with such thoughtfulness. I had to sit down with a fresh cup of tea to admire them properly. Some were adorned with a wonderful variety of mushrooms, others with different marvels: a blue mountains water skink, a leafy sea dragon, fringe lilies, swamp daisies, white headed pigeons and even a duck-billed platypus. Each one a pocket-sized doorway to delight…

Dear Floella,

Thank you so much for your delightful letter which arrived safely in Tasmania. It was a joy to read.

I am now recovering from a broken wrist and all is going will with the plaster cast being off for a while now. I got referred to a physio for getting things back in action.

I hope all is well with you. Over here it is spring and we are only now getting some milder days but there has been plenty of rain… And that is an understatement.

I have been crafting over the weeks and am enjoying junk journaling, embroidery, eco-dying and knitting which has been very good. The 2 knitting projects are simple blankets so nothing too mind boggling.

In the garden here in North West Tassie we are seeing our seedlings pop up — tomato/ zucchini/ capsicum/ chilli/ cucumber and we have recently planted strawberries. We also have raspberry bushes which were inherited from the previous owners. They are very fruitful and we usually harvest at Christmas and New Year. Everything we grow needs protection from the wildlife — pademelons/ possums/ rabbits etc so our veg, special roses, poppies and dahlia are situated in a totally enclosed garden with raised beds. Lots of bees out and about in our part of paradise.

We have two chickens (know as chooks here). They have a lovely pen my husband built with outdoor area for scratching/ dust bowls etc. We get an egg a day as we think one of them is no longer laying. The other night we spotted on our outdoor camera a Tasmanian Devil near the pen but it cannot get in as they are locked up at night but I think the devils prefer deceased beasts to stack on anyway!

It was good to read of your story telling, insect fascination, stamp and button collecting. I hope you are enjoying your autumn days in your neck of the woods.

Please pass on my best wishes to Emily Charlotte and wishing you all a peaceful remainder of 2025.

With love and hugs, Daffodil Angel xxx

So here we are… proof, if any were needed, that magic know how to find its way.

Across oceans. Across seasons. Across wild skies and quiet desks.

The stamps are being admired daily. The picture of my cousin has been introduced to the teacup. And somewhere between Tasmania and my blotter, the small enchantments continue to ripple outward.

Which feels, to me, like exactly how the world is meant to work.

With all my love,

P.S. If you’d like a letter, you’re most welcome to send me a message with a question, to share something you’ve noticed, or simply request a story from my corner of the world. All I needs is your name, your postal address, and a little time to find just the right stamp….

Since I’ll be writing from within the pages of While I Was Drawing, the letters I send will sometimes be shared here — so you’ll need to be happy for yours to be included too. And, as a small kindness, I ask only that you subscribe (for free!) to While I Was Drawing in return. It helps Emily know her work is valued, and allows this little exchange of letters to keep fluttering to distant corners of the world.