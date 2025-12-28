While I Was Drawing

While I Was Drawing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Daffodil Angel's avatar
Daffodil Angel
5d

Hello and hugs to Floella. A joy to read your post. The picture of the frog is by the fabric artist, Anne Mieke Mein. She is a very well known artist who lives in Victoria. Aus. A friend took the photo at one of Anne Mieke’s recent exhibitions ………you can check out her beautiful creations at https://www.annemiekemein.net.au/. Love DAxx

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Stephanie C. Bell's avatar
Stephanie C. Bell
5d

The beauty this world needs.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Emily Charlotte Powell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture