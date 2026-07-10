While I Was Drawing

While I Was Drawing

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Julia Skinner's avatar
Julia Skinner
11h

Your description of the swifts was magical Emily and I know that your art is no way 'amateur' in the definition of modern language

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Sumaya Abuhaidar's avatar
Sumaya Abuhaidar
8h

I love this so much, Emily. Such a beautiful reminder that we’re not made to create for anything or anyone but simply to create. Thank you ♥️

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