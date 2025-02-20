While I Was Drawing

While I Was Drawing

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Jo Sundberg's avatar
Jo Sundberg
Feb 22, 2025Edited

This was a lovely post Emily. Thank you for switching comments back on.

So you've been in Spain with your family. Sounds like a wonderful break.

Growing up on the beach in the North Island of NZ I loved the different types of shells.

Now living by the lake in the South Island I choose a stone to take home with me after my morning refreshing dip. I always give thanks as am wary of "taking". I collect the stones in a bowl at home and they are a reminder of how important it is to do good things for yourself - cold swims, immersions in nature, celebrating the beauty.

You capture the beauty of the shells so well. I could never photograph like that. 💛

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Allegra's avatar
Allegra
Aug 6, 2025

I loved this!

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