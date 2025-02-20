“Another shell, really?”, he says.

Yes, but look, I say. Look. This one is different. Look how the colours are grey and black and white. And cream. And speckled sand.

And how the ridges and grooves are at first square and wide, how gradually they smooth and deepen, undulating like the waves they once called home.

Look. Look there are more waves, they rise and fall, perpendicular to the ridges and grooves. Look how they seem to pull the colours across in an arc, like the waves pull the sand and debris in an arc as they rise and fall, as they advance and recede.

Look here, look underneath, where a small sea creature with consciousness beyond my comprehension once lived. Look where it shines, this small patch of shell, reflecting the light. Here where an incomprehensible creature adhered to its home.

Look at the tide that rises and falls, that advances and recedes. That foams and frolics across the sand, almost sweeping away my carefully selected, collected shell as I carefully place it, to capture its beauty.

My feet and trousers are wet. My phone is wet. It was worth it.

Look.