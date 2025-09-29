© Emily Charlotte Powell

Every season is my favourite, until the next begins - then that season is my favourite. There is not a season I do not love.

Autumn finds me lingering not only in the blaze of colour it brings, but in the subtle grace of endings. Dried petals that are as captivating as the flowers in bloom, perhaps more so. The ecstatic abundance of fly agaric sprouting from fallen leaves and decaying bark. A dead tree I have written of before etched with the fine patterns of engraver beetles has become my axis mundi. I pause each time I pass and rest my hand against its pale bones. Where bark once held, ivy climbs and sheltering within its cracked skeleton are lives I can only imagine.

A threshold where death folds back into life.

We are visiting six form colleges with our daughter in prelude to her next step toward adulthood — and into the structures of a society that has long severed its relationship with the slow turn of the seasons and the cycles of life and death.

On a bench in the medical sciences classroom, incongruous and tangential to the subject, is a line of animal skulls. Fox, deer, badger, dolphin. I am drawn to them. I want to hold them, to run my hand along their smooth surfaces, to trace the delicate architecture that once held life. I am fascinated and unnerved by their beauty. Unsettled by the fact that I can only behold it through their death, and unsettled at calling it beauty.

This mingling of beauty and mortality is something I find again in The Deep End by Chloe Hope — an exploration of life’s impermanence that is delicately but insistently reshaping how I think about death and dying, and about life and living. It looks at the ways our western culture’s discomfort with death seeps into everything: our obsession with youth, our patterns of consumption, our faltering ability to grieve, and our disconnection from the turning of the seasons. If you are curious to know more, I have added a link in the footnotes.

Alongside the beauty and vibrancy of living nature that has filled my camera roll through spring and summer wanderings, autumn has turned my lens toward endings: dried flowers in Mum’s kitchen, an explosion of fungi in the woods where I walk the dogs, curled and skeletal leaves, seedheads brittle with time.

I have gathered these images (and many more) into the Creative Explorer’s gallery — a living, growing collection that evolves as I continue capturing the world around me through my camera lens. They are small reminders, for me at least, that endings carry their own kind of beauty, and that life and death are more intimately connected than we often dare to admit.

