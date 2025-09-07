Dear Creatives, Welcome to another Because Creativity guest letter, where we pause from life’s endless demands for a short interlude, to dwell on creativity, imagination, and beauty. For joy alone.

— who, in her own words, makes pots and writes about them — is about so much more than clay alone. Her words trace the way creativity can surprise us: arriving uninvited, yet finding us exactly when we need it most.

In this piece, Sara writes about how clay came into her life by chance and quietly pressed it mark upon her. She shares its demands, its lessons, and its almost infinite possibilities: how it grounds and lifts, frustrates and soothes, teaches patience while daring curiosity. It’s about the alchemy of clay and flame, about learning through loss, and the magic that lingers in an object made by hand.

Sara’s words carry both honesty and wonder, and I love the way they remind us that creativity can hold contradictions — steadying us and carrying us forward all at once.

Clay came into my life unexpectedly and I almost let it pass me by. It arrived at a time when pretty much everything else in my life was new and, truth be told, I wasn’t looking for any more “firsts”. I was in a different country far away from anywhere familiar, I had a new job and was surrounded by people I didn’t know. I am not sure what made me accept a colleague’s invitation to join her for a ceramic workshop after work, but I am grateful to my younger self for showing such vision in doing so.

Because, to loosely quote a song, clay is my aeroplane and without it I would be very much less sane than I am with it.

I must tell you though, making things from clay isn’t for the faint-hearted. It is demanding on your hands and on your back. And on your mind; it lets you think you’ve got this, when really it’s just biding its time to bend the other way, stretch where you rounded it, crack where you smoothed it, slump where you propped it up. And that’s all before you even fire it. Because once you give your creation over to the fire… then all bets really are off.

I want to write that clay grounds me but it also lifts me, it takes me where I wouldn’t otherwise go. It teaches about place, about time, about what I can control and what I definitely cannot. It teaches patience while encouraging curiosity and experimentation. It calms my mind and it makes it race. It teaches how the pain of losing a piece to the process or to the kiln is in fact the joy of learning something new.

But perhaps what I most love about clay is its almost infinite possibilities. You can make a mug and you can make a bird-bath; you can make little figurines and you can make a life-size sculpture; you can make a tiny plate and you can make an over-sized vase; you can make a coaster and you can make tiles for all the walls in your house. It can be functional and it can decorative. You can make things on the wheel and you can handbuild your work; you can roll the clay into slabs or coils or both, or you can simply pinch it. You can have a studio full of tools and you can have only your hands and a ball of clay. You can fire it and make it last forever, or you can punch it flat, and start again. And again.

And of course, I won’t deny it, there is this feeling, this thought… that there is magic in making something out of a piece of earth; something that defies the passage of time. And, if you’ll allow one more confession, there is also the hope that, once in a while, someone somewhere, will pick up one of my pieces, turn it this way and that, feel its weight and its texture, and think that… that is nice; and with those words close the miraculous circle of making, from earth and through fire, from my hands to yours.

Thank you, Sara, for opening the door to your studio and sharing life-shaping lessons found in clay. Your words remind us that creativity is not only about what we shape, but also about how we are reshaped in return.

For Sara, clay is a companion of endless variety: sometimes difficult, often generous, always ready to begin again. From the most ordinary mug to the most ambitious sculpture, each piece carries that alchemy — clay transformed by flame, by patience, and hands willing to try once more.

Sara’s writing honours the ordinary and makes it luminous — finding magic in earth and fire. You can read more of her reflections in her Substack, Clay on my mind — part studio, part sketchbook, part postcard — where she shares the work of her hands alongside her thoughts, stories, and expressions from her mother tongue, Portuguese.

You can also find Sara’s work in her Etsy shop.

This gorgeous mug was made by Sara and sent across the ocean from her home in Poland to mine in Southern England. Every morning, I drink my coffee from it, and it has become part of the rhythm of my days. Though our connection may live mostly in words on a screen, this mug bridges the distance: her hands shaped it, and now my hands hold it. In that simple exchange, our lives touch. I feel the trace of her creativity, the small piece of her soul that resides within it — a quiet miracle of friendship and making, reminding me how what we create can weave us into each other’s daily lives.

It occurs to me that every creative act, whether a pot, a letter, or a drawing, is a way of closing distance. Clay and words alike become bridges, carrying something of our hands and our hearts into another life. And perhaps that is the quiet miracle of it all: that what we shape also shapes the bonds between us.

With wishes for endless inspiration,