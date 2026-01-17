Because Creativity - It's not about the money, with David Roberts and Eleanor Anstruther

Usually on Because Creativity, I invite creatives whose work I love to write a guest letter reflecting on the joy of creating. This time, it’s a little different.

It’s a conversation about creativity and money, motivation and ambition, with Eleanor Anstruther and David Roberts.

I started reading Eleanor’s work when she serialised her book Fallout through her Substack, The Literary Obsessive, and then A Memoir in 65 Postcards & The Recovery Diaries — a format that I have grown to love. The anticipation between chapters, the excitement of what comes next, combined with Eleanor’s unflinching writing, is electrifying.

I love David’s Substack, Sparks from Culture, for different reasons. He writes thoughtful personal essays about wealth and privilege, family, status, and identity, with an openness that invites engagement and extends into wider conversations in the comments.

After listening to a conversation between Eleanor and David about generational wealth, I was curious about what motivates them in their writing when it’s not about the money.

So, having been quite certain that Substack Live was something I would never do, last Friday I found myself hosting a live conversation with Eleanor and David. I tried to be cool about it, but honestly I was so excited…

We talked about how it’s not about the money for us, but how the money still matters to each of us. About how even small amounts of money can carry disproportionate emotional and psychological weight, and about how paid subscriptions and book sales are about so much more than money.

We talked about legitimacy and identity — what it means to call yourself a writer or an artist when creativity exists alongside other forms of work.

We talked about motivation: what keeps us writing and making when money isn’t the main incentive.

We talked about work, play, and pressure, and we talked about time and constraint — children, jobs, limited hours, and the ways restriction can sharpen intention.

We talked about brilliant writing and writers here on Substack (including Chloe Hope and Adam Nathan) and about how reading work of that quality raises the bar. About how it makes writing feel harder, but also makes us want to be better, to keep learning, and to take the work seriously.

We talked about support, structure and learning, about Kit de Waal’s writing course and the idea that even experienced writers remain students of the craft.

It was such an enjoyable conversation, thank you so much to rebecca hooper, Writer Pilgrim by So Elite, Sara Santa Clara, Tamsin 🍂 🐸 🪞, Francesca Bossert, and so many others for watching live. There were over 100 people tuned in by the end — which was both scary and brilliant.

It took me a while to come down from the jittery high afterwards, and I was still replaying fragments of the conversation in my head days later…

I applied for the bursary for Kit’s course that Eleanor mentioned, and although the deadline had already passed and I wasn’t successful, the process made me more certain than ever, that writing (as well as everything else I do creatively) is work that I will continue with. And that the story I want to write — that I mentioned briefly in our conversation — I will write, regardless.

Just because creativity.

With wishes for Endless inspiration,

