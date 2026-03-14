While I Was Drawing

While I Was Drawing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jo Sundberg's avatar
Jo Sundberg
3dEdited

Thanks for introducing us to Ju Emily. Wow what a voice!

The stories of when the arts have "cut through" are heart breaking and beautiful. The crying of loss and separation of the young man who was inaccurately labelled....

"We all have a contribution to make. We are all just looking for home. I have found mine." Inspiring words. Thanks Ju. And thank you Emily for always celebrating creativity. 💛

Reply
Share
2 replies by Emily Charlotte Powell and others
Kay's avatar
Kay
2d

I love this post, Emily. Thank you.

‘Art is the force which blows the roof off the cave where we crouch imprisoned.’ Ah! That’s it, isn’t it.

I think that sometimes things happen that touch us so deeply, that the truth of them can only be communicated through art.

Your telling about your card and gift given to your mother is beautiful.

This post moved me very much and I read through it a few times.

I think that your insights, understanding and loving care, so evident here in your words, are there also of course in all your art - whatever the field, which is why I’m sure it touches people’s hearts.

I have subscribed to Ju’s Substack.

Thank you for the introduction.

Nice to meet you, Ju!

I hope you both enjoy the rest of Kit’s course.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Emily Charlotte Powell and others
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Emily Charlotte Powell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture