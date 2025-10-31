Come out, come out my dearies
All Hallows Eve is nigh
With spells and tricks, your best broomsticks
Soar up into the sky
Fly high, fly high my dearies
And cackle loud and long
Call out black cats and vampire bats
With your haunting song
Brew fast, brew fast my dearies
Keep your cauldrons hot
We’ve just one night to serve a fright
Add spiders to your pot
Look up, look up my dearies
The moon is full and white
The ghosts and ghouls, the grey werewolves
Are roaming free tonight
Be gone, be gone my dearies
Before the sun doth rise
Hide your power past the witching hour
Cast your human disguise.
Words by, pictures by
With wishes for endless inspiration,
An amazing collaboration! Beautifully done. Wishing you endless inspiration ✨
Beautiful, you two! I can't wait to read this to my daughter (ave show her the illustrations) when she wakes up!