While I Was Drawing

While I Was Drawing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
B Philippe's avatar
B Philippe
2d

An amazing collaboration! Beautifully done. Wishing you endless inspiration ✨

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Emily Charlotte Powell
Kendall Lamb's avatar
Kendall Lamb
2d

Beautiful, you two! I can't wait to read this to my daughter (ave show her the illustrations) when she wakes up!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Emily Charlotte Powell
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Emily Charlotte Powell
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture