Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Come out, come out my dearies All Hallows Eve is nigh With spells and tricks, your best broomsticks Soar up into the sky Fly high, fly high my dearies And cackle loud and long Call out black cats and vampire bats With your haunting song Brew fast, brew fast my dearies Keep your cauldrons hot We’ve just one night to serve a fright Add spiders to your pot Look up, look up my dearies The moon is full and white The ghosts and ghouls, the grey werewolves Are roaming free tonight Be gone, be gone my dearies Before the sun doth rise Hide your power past the witching hour Cast your human disguise.

