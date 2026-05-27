While I Was Drawing

While I Was Drawing

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Kimberly Warner's avatar
Kimberly Warner
21h

Love the snippets and the scraps! The same way I love doodles and unstudied speakers and underbaked cookies. The warmth of the creative hearth still glowing and gooey. :)

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1 reply by Emily Charlotte Powell
Julia Skinner's avatar
Julia Skinner
12h

I hear you Emily and I suspect it is something that all writers find. I'm trying to think about pieces in categories - chatty, quick / longer, thoughtful. I see that Kimberley has mentioned doodles. Now whilst I know some folks have made a career out of doodling, most of us know them as quick 'on the moment' so maybe that would help with your categories. Whatever - I love ALL of your work!

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