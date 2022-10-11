Hello. I’m Emily. I draw, I write, I create — in celebration of creativity, in reverence for nature, to explore the edges of my imagination.

And I love sharing my words and story

So here is an introduction to me,

, accountant by day, illustrator by night.

The beginning

For as long as I can remember, I have always loved to create and to draw. I am enthralled and mesmerised by enchanting and beautiful imagery and the desire to capture the beauty in the world in some creative way, has always been a part of me.

My childhood was overflowing with creativity. We made playdoh models of tortoises and clothes for our dolls. We dabbled in woodcarving, created models from polymer clay and we drew, and drew and drew. Mum read us stories before bed and we drew pictures while we listened. I drew horses and birds, tree roots and eagles, flowers and quaint country cottages.

We lived in a little village in the English countryside, where Derbyshire, Leicestershire, Warwickshire and Staffordshire meet. we had dogs and a cat and spent a lot of time outside in nature, walking, cycling, playing in the garden and climbing trees.

My love of art and creativity; of animals, nature and the outdoors are the enduring legacy from my childhood.

I got an A* for GCSE Art I won the school prize for art & music. I ‘knew’ I’d never earn a living through art or music, so after A levels, I did a number of ‘sensible’ administrative jobs and at 23, ended up in Finance at B&Q.

Having a sensible job

I found that I enjoyed working in finance and I progressed through a variety of different roles at B&Q, qualifying as a Chartered Management Accountant in 2010.

Through the years, I continued to draw and craft in my spare time. I went on a weekend drawing workshop in Glastonbury, learning new pencil drawing techniques and experimenting with different pencils and paper types, and I fell in love with detailed and realistic graphite pencil work.

Each of the drawings I created between 2008 and 2013 has a different story and personal meaning for me, and they fit together into my fine art collections, ‘Soul and Life’, and ‘The Wild’.

The Dreamer - ©Emily Charlotte Powell

Drawing realistic and detailed animal pictures became a fascination for me, and I also started drawing dog portraits of my own dogs and those of my friends and family. I did some people portraits too, but my love of animals won out and drawing animals (dogs in particular) is something that I continue to enjoy doing.

My drawing took a bit of a backseat as my career evolved and we had our two beautiful children, Katelyn and Thomas. After 13 years at B&Q, I moved jobs and started working for the NHS.

Illustrating for the NHS

Working for the NHS, I found opportunities to explore my creative side again. I co-designed a development session for the Finance Team and created a set of graphic facilitation templates. I drew some doodles as a memory aid for myself during a training event and did some small illustrations for the staff magazine. Different people across the Trust started to see my work and ask me to create visuals for their projects, and Thomkat Illustrations (named for Thomas and Katelyn) was born.

I drew my first paid commission in March 2019; an infographic describing what mental health ward rounds with respect and dignity should look like from the patient’s perspective. It’s hard to describe how much it meant to me to use my creativity to bring to life their voices in such a powerful and compelling way.

Ward Rounds With Respect and Dignity

A whole new style

Creating these more informal and colourful drawings for the NHS opened up a new style of illustration that I hadn’t explored before. Compared to the fine art graphite pencil drawings, they were much quicker to create but no less satisfying. Instead of taking weeks or months to complete, I could finish a picture in a few days, making tangible progress in smaller snippets, rather than needing to devote several hours at a time to concentrated, detailed pencil work.

I began creating drawings to illustrate personalised affirmations and the words that people were choosing for their word of the year. I drew little character pictures and got them printed on mugs as gifts. As more people were seeing my work, I started getting personal requests for illustrations in this different style from individual customers. I drew a Christmas card design for friends of their beautiful Chateau in France, a special picture of a beloved niece and a market stall full of flowers. Just for the joy of it, I drew a series of summer scenes for an art competition and put them together into a collection that I have called ‘Tranquil Times’, to capture the peace and tranquillity of lazy summer days, and then got them printed on cushions, mugs, tea towels, coasters and placemats.

Chateau de Beaulieu Christmas Card

My business soul mate

“The world is full of magic things, patiently waiting for our senses to grow sharper.” W.B. Yeats.

I started to share my work on social media, and on Instagram, I found my business soul mate, Lydia Saward. I stumbled across her blog fell in love with her uplifting, funny and light writing style.

I devoured all of her blog posts, and Lydia ordered one of my personalised affirmations prints.

We started chatting and it became clear to me that Lydia wanted to do with words, what I wanted to do with pictures.

We teamed up to create illustrated poems, with Lydia’s words and my pictures, and early in 2021 our ‘Written by Lyds, Drawn by Thomkat’ collaboration was born.

Halloween

What if?

For a while, Thomkat Illustrations was just a side hustle, drawing in the evenings and at weekends. Making a career out of my passion was just a daydream. But more and more people started to commission me, strangers who didn’t really know me, but loved my work, and I started to wonder ‘what if’?

What if I am good enough? What if I can do this? I’d always thought I’d work in finance for my whole career, but what if I’m allowed to change my mind? So I did.

On 1st May 2021, I set up Thomkat Illustrations as a limited company. 3 months later I left my job in the NHS. I was terrified. I was overwhelmed by the enormity of it all, but I knew that if I didn’t at least try, I would always wonder ‘what if’…

I worked as a full time illustrator until early 2023 when the commissions dried up and the money ran out, and returned to a part-time finance role. Those months were not all cupcakes and rainbows; I had a hefty whack of disappointments, jobs that I though were a shoo-in that didn’t materialise, things that I invested in not turning out to be quite what I’d hoped, but I have absolutely no regrets.

What now?

I am still excited and inspired every day by all the things that I would like to create and draw. The joy I feel holding my pencil keeps me going when things get tough. The relaxation that comes as I flood my pictures with colour, eases the worry. The explosion of ideas that fill my head when I walk into my studio on my days off, they keep me going, they give me purpose.

I draw because it lights my soul and makes my heart sing. And with each piece that I draw, the stories behind them, the understanding that they bring, the truth that they share, the emotion they create, the memories they capture; I hope to create a little moment of understanding, of magic, of beauty in the world.

If you’ve enjoyed reading this intro and want to know more, please do subscribe to While I Was Drawing here on Substack as I share more of my journey as an artist and illustrator, and things I’ve lived and loved and learned.