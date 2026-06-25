While I Was Drawing

While I Was Drawing

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Jo Sundberg's avatar
Jo Sundberg
8dEdited

"and I will write freely again..." you say? As a continuation from the flow right here you mean? All of it Emily: your stunning photos ( oh those flowers in your mum's garden 💖), your collections of creativity, your words gently lacing everything together in the heat and the mist. And a feeling of connection and love between all of it: you and your mum, you and the bird and our fellow Substacker and bird lover Chloe, you and nature. As far as I can see Everything is here. Pause and celebrate you Emily. Your creativity is not out there somewhere. It is here right now in all it's forms. I thoroughly enjoyed this piece. Food for the soul. Much Love. 💛xx

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Stephanie C. Bell's avatar
Stephanie C. Bell
Jun 25

That fledge!!! My heart my heart.

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