Foxglove in the mist - ©Emily Charlotte Powell

A leaden fog fills my head and stings my eyes, blurring my vision and dulling my mind. It is the weather, perhaps. Or the season.

This season of heavy air and humidity and pollen. This season of flashing heat and early wakefulness and fading vision.

Coherence feels at once tantalisingly close and unreachably distant. Lingering in the mist just beyond sight…

But even as words refuse to coalesce into sense upon the page, the mist yields to other forms of language, to patterns and lines burned into wood and pixels of light captured through my lens.

June’s pyrographic explorations

Unable to resist the lure of the grain and its silk-smooth touch, I buy more olive wood. I sit in the studio and pick up each piece, turning them over and over in my hands, tracing the endless patterns with my eyes and waiting for the wood to whisper to me. I burn dragons and turtles and fish and ocean currents and whales and flowers and vines and summer swifts in endless flight.

The Rock Houses at Kinver Edge — 13th June 2026

We visit the Rock Houses at Kinver Edge. Mum and me. We walk through sun dappled woodland edged with fern and foxglove, climbing to the houses hewn from the sandstone of Holy Austin Rock. They are filled with cool air and light and adorned with moss and ivy and rambling roses.

Fledgling Jackdaw

Walking through the woods, we find a baby jackdaw hunched on the sandy path, head tucked under wing. I gently scoop him up and he leans into the curve of my palm, opening his startling blue eyes for a moment. A whispered call to Chloe Hope, patron saint of feathered beings, an hour’s drive to a rescue centre and he is transferred to kind and capable hands at the British Wildlife Rescue Centre.

Blooms in from mum’s garden — 14th June 2026

I explore Mum’s garden with my macro lens. Here I could spend all day in floral enchantments, where shiny black beetles attend forget-me-not blooms and black eyes on poppy seed-heads watch over the bees.

Big Hike Jurassic Coast 10k Walk 2026 — June 20th 2026

A walk in the mist where spectacular views are tantalisingly close and unreachable distant and where the fog cloaks the air and bejewels the land in shining droplets.

Tomorrow, they say, it will start to cool.

This too, they say, shall pass.

Perhaps the mist will yield and I will write freely again.

With love,

I have added new photographs to the Creative Explorer’s Gallery and new illustrations to the Creative Adventurer’s Gallery.

Some of the new photographs in the Creative Explorer’s Gallery

New illustrations added to the Creative Adventurer’s Gallery