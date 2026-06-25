In the midst of the mist
Writing in the moments
A leaden fog fills my head and stings my eyes, blurring my vision and dulling my mind. It is the weather, perhaps. Or the season.
This season of heavy air and humidity and pollen. This season of flashing heat and early wakefulness and fading vision.
Coherence feels at once tantalisingly close and unreachably distant. Lingering in the mist just beyond sight…
But even as words refuse to coalesce into sense upon the page, the mist yields to other forms of language, to patterns and lines burned into wood and pixels of light captured through my lens.
Unable to resist the lure of the grain and its silk-smooth touch, I buy more olive wood. I sit in the studio and pick up each piece, turning them over and over in my hands, tracing the endless patterns with my eyes and waiting for the wood to whisper to me. I burn dragons and turtles and fish and ocean currents and whales and flowers and vines and summer swifts in endless flight.
We visit the Rock Houses at Kinver Edge. Mum and me. We walk through sun dappled woodland edged with fern and foxglove, climbing to the houses hewn from the sandstone of Holy Austin Rock. They are filled with cool air and light and adorned with moss and ivy and rambling roses.
Walking through the woods, we find a baby jackdaw hunched on the sandy path, head tucked under wing. I gently scoop him up and he leans into the curve of my palm, opening his startling blue eyes for a moment. A whispered call to Chloe Hope, patron saint of feathered beings, an hour’s drive to a rescue centre and he is transferred to kind and capable hands at the British Wildlife Rescue Centre.
I explore Mum’s garden with my macro lens. Here I could spend all day in floral enchantments, where shiny black beetles attend forget-me-not blooms and black eyes on poppy seed-heads watch over the bees.
A walk in the mist where spectacular views are tantalisingly close and unreachable distant and where the fog cloaks the air and bejewels the land in shining droplets.
Tomorrow, they say, it will start to cool.
This too, they say, shall pass.
Perhaps the mist will yield and I will write freely again.
With love,
I have added new photographs to the Creative Explorer’s Gallery1 and new illustrations to the Creative Adventurer’s Gallery2.
If you would like to support this creative adventure, you can buy a handmade gift from my Etsy Shop, Ink and Oddments, or upgrade to a paying subscription.
For anyone choosing an annual subscription, I would love to send you an art print from my collection, as a thank you for gifting me another moment of freedom to explore and to create.
The photographs in the Creative Explorer’s Gallery are free for all subscribers of While I Was Drawing to use and enjoy. The link to the gallery is updated periodically and you can find it in my Subscriber Chat.
The illustrations in the Creative Adventurer’s Gallery are for paid subscribers of While I Was Drawing.
"and I will write freely again..." you say? As a continuation from the flow right here you mean? All of it Emily: your stunning photos ( oh those flowers in your mum's garden 💖), your collections of creativity, your words gently lacing everything together in the heat and the mist. And a feeling of connection and love between all of it: you and your mum, you and the bird and our fellow Substacker and bird lover Chloe, you and nature. As far as I can see Everything is here. Pause and celebrate you Emily. Your creativity is not out there somewhere. It is here right now in all it's forms. I thoroughly enjoyed this piece. Food for the soul. Much Love. 💛xx
That fledge!!! My heart my heart.