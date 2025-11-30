While I Was Drawing

While I Was Drawing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Julia Skinner's avatar
Julia Skinner
Nov 30

I found tears reading this astounding piece, Emily. Goodness, you not only have magic in your painting and crafts, but you are a wordsmith with an amazing talent. Thank you for sharing such beauty in everything you do.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Emily Charlotte Powell and others
Jo Sundberg's avatar
Jo Sundberg
Nov 30

Oh Emily this is all so true. "Let that be enough" indeed! Your words are delivered as your "birds of prayer" giving light to all that we know to be true deep within.

One of the reasons I don't really engage with notes on Substack is because of all the noise. I prefer to just focus on the process of creation which is where my joy is.

I love every little bit of your post. I lingered over your illustrations as I always do, seeing a part of myself in each picture. And this: "When the words take their time, give them the hours, days, weeks, years that they need and send them into the world filled with every ounce of beauty and feeling that you can muster, and let that be enough." 💛💛💛 Just beautiful.

Thank you Emily. You are enough!!! And what you do is more than enough. It is pure magic. xx

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies by Emily Charlotte Powell and others
36 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Emily Charlotte Powell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture