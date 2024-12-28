While I Was Drawing

While I Was Drawing

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David W. Zoll's avatar
David W. Zoll
Dec 29, 2024

Wonderful verbal imagery. We will be landing in Cairo ourselves on NYE.

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2 replies by Emily Charlotte Powell and others
David Kirkby's avatar
David Kirkby
Apr 26, 2025

Yes.... to notice, and to consider.....

This is partly why travel can de so creatively stimulating - everything seems new. It's also why I try to look at my everyday surroundings more closely, to really "notice" things I have only been "seeing."

Best Wishes - Dave :)

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