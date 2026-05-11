While I Was Drawing

While I Was Drawing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kimberly Warner's avatar
Kimberly Warner
7h

You are a polymorphic kaleidoscope Emily! The world wants so badly to put us into boxes but some simply can’t fit, no matter how hard we try. And boy do I cherish those that can’t. I feel like my life’s work has been about allowing contradiction—movement and stillness, pain and peace, joy and melancholy. It’s endlessly more freeing to live in the grey than need to resolve the tension into something definitive. I think part of why your creativity resonates so strongly with me is that it, too, carries the possibility of both/and, simply because it’s born from the complex genius of YOU.

And guess what? Erlys arrived today!!!!! She’s soooooooo beautiful!!!! I’m saving up my pennies to have her properly framed because she deserves only the best! I cannot thank you enough. What a gift to see your shimmering creative spark in my home.

Reply
Share
David E. Perry's avatar
David E. Perry
5hEdited

You are a jewel with many facets, my friend. How grateful I am that you have managed to allow yourself to be and shine through all of them. There are always souls who will try to talk you out of one or two that somehow threaten their own sense of self, but I can see clearly that you have learned to ignore all that 'concern' and 'expert' advice from those who would size you down a notch or two to make life more comfortable for themselves. Bravo!

As Mr. Rogers taught so many of us to think and say: I like you just the way you are. Brilliant. Generous. Big-hearted. Intuitive. Magical.

PS: an envelope full of magic arrived two days ago. Swoon. More on that later.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Emily Charlotte Powell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture