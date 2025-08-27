While I Was Drawing

While I Was Drawing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kimberly Warner's avatar
Kimberly Warner
17h

Florida storms are the best! Heavy, sultry, cinematic. Enjoy the wild sky!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Emily Charlotte Powell
Jo Sundberg's avatar
Jo Sundberg
21h

oooo I love a good storm. A gorgeous description. Lovely to be there with you. Thanks Emily. 💖

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Emily Charlotte Powell
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Emily Charlotte Powell
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture