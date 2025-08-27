Clouds heap into the horizon, their bellies bruised with thunder. Azure fades to grey. Shards of lightning flicker in the distance, splintering the darkening sky.

Rising wind, warm and restless, gusts between the buildings, tugging at palm fronds and tumbling an escaped plastic bag high into the languid air.

It catches at black feathers, ruffling and rippling, wings dipping, turning, folding, landing along a roofline that curves like a frozen wave.

The heralds gather.

Each body a dark comma against the pewter sky, in unruly maelstrom they ride the swells, swooping and wheeling as though the storm has called them into its dance.

The first drops fall — fat and warm. The sky shakes loose its hoard, scattering silver into the wind. Rain spatters ledges, streaks glass, slicks feathers.

Wings stretch and tilt, mischief and delight crackle through their ever shifting flight —exultant in the wild air.

The storm crows call — sharp, nasal, bright. Sound scatters through the amassing dark, like sparks on dry tinder.

Behind the rain-streaked glass, I watch.

Witness to the gathering storm, to the exuberance of wings stretching wide into the wind.

I close my eyes, and the pane between us dissolves. The air is warm on my skin, rain running in bright rivulets over my face. A gust lifts me, tips me into the wild, and I am with them — wheeling, diving, revelling in the chaotic winds.

For a moment I am weightless, there is nothing but the storm calling me into its dance, my laughter-filled song, the silver-strewn air catching at my hair.

And when the vision fades, it leaves a pulse in my chest — the echo of flight, the taste of rain, the knowing that this joy is not mine alone, but moves through every beating heart, every trembling leaf, every restless wing beneath the storm’s dark embrace.