While I Was Drawing

While I Was Drawing

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Edvane's avatar
Edvane
4d

This is lovely. I think adults often pretend they have outgrown enchantment, when really they have only learned to feel embarrassed by needing it. My own writing tends to approach the old doors from the darker side, like folklore, warnings, ghosts, bargains, things half-seen in the wood. But I think it comes from the same place. Wonder and dread are not opposites. They are both ways of admitting the world is larger than the measurable part of it.

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Kimberly Warner's avatar
Kimberly Warner
4d

Emily!!! I wish you could've seen my face when I listened to you read this. As soon as I heard "dragon girl", I knew you were looping in Kendall and her beautiful daughter. The way your creativity swirled itself into this story, offering a portal to this child's own precious experience, is so touching.

I've been thinking a lot lately about boundaries and how I've been told my whole life that I have "bad boundaries" and I think it's time I defend my porosity. One of the things that came up while exploring porous boundaries in nature, estuaries, shorelines, skin/fur, is that there is an intermediary between the two zones, acting as a translator so the two entities become relational and intelligent. I think storytelling, ritual and creativity are beautiful examples of those mediators. And so what I landed on while listening to you just now is that your creativity is a kind of mediator, one that intuitively understands that all of life (and beyond) is ecological, and that the veils between our skin and lives and worlds are much more liminal and relational than our minds can comprehend.

You made that veil between Kendall's daughter and her dragon-world more alive. Your creativity is a living shoreline that might be opening up more portals than you even know. x

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