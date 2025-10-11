The Creative Bucket List Club is a celebration of trying all the things, of saying yes to the flutter of excitement in your stomach when you see a new craft or imagine a wild idea. It’s for the creative adventurers who want to make not just one kind of art, but all the kinds, simply for the wonder of it.

The metal frame is rusty now, the moss dry and brittle as I lift it from the nail on the fence.

The pine and spruce fronds that once adorned it have long since decayed into compost. The gold-and-cream filigree bow, pinecones, cinnamon sticks, dried oranges, limes, and lotus seed pods wait in the potpourri bowl — ghosts of last winter’s wreath.

Waiting for a new season, a new breath of life.

The circle carries ancient meaning. A shape without beginning or end, echoing the sun, the seasons, and the rhythm of return. The wreath’s form holds that same resonance: continuity, eternity, the endless turning of life.

The word wreath comes from the Old English wrīthan, meaning to twist or to bind. In Celtic and Norse traditions, circles of greenery were hung to honour the cycles of death and rebirth, to invite protection, and to bless the home with fertility through the darker months.

Centuries later, the wreath found a place within domestic life — in winter, for harvest, weddings, and mourning. Its materials changed with the seasons: dried flowers in summer, fruits and nuts at harvest, evergreens in winter. Making one became an art form, a way of binding the home to the wider patterns of nature.

For my wreath, I gather fallen oak sprigs, trails of ivy, and dried bracken from the woods. I retrieve the lotus seed pods and pinecones from the potpourri, and along with some artificial Chinese lanterns, pumpkins and apples from the local craft shop, I begin.

I don’t have any florist’s wire, but I find something similar that is thin and bendy enough to do the job. I start by fastening it to the frame, wrapping it around a few times to anchor it. Then I gather small bunches of oak leaves and lay them along the mossy frame, pointing diagonally outwards. Holding them in place, I wind the wire tightly around the stems before adding the next bunch, overlapping to hide the stems and wire. I keep going all the way around the circle, bunch by bunch, until the frame is covered.

The leaves and twigs are crumbly and brittle, so I work out on the patio table where the mess can scatter as it pleases. The dogs are delighted — noses deep in the leaves, taking great wet sniffs and occasionally stealing the odd twig. Keeping the wire tight is important but tricky, made trickier still by their enthusiastic “help.”

The final bunch is always the hardest. It has to be tucked beneath the first so the circle closes neatly. When I’m done, I hang it on the fenced to see how it looks. The wreath is gloriously bushy, though perhaps a little lopsided.

Next, the decorations. The lotus seedpods and pinecones are still attached to the wires from last year’s wreath, and I poke these through the tangle of oak leaves and secure them in the mossy frame, along with some of the artificial decorations. The wreath is already so bushy that there are lots left over, so I arrange them in a large wooden bowl and put it in the summerhouse.

I hang the wreath on the front door and I’m finished!

I love the way the colours come together: the warm russets and deep browns, the flickers of orange and gold. The oak leaves look beautiful, each one a different shape and shade, but they’re trickier to work with than I’d expected. They crumble easily, the twigs don’t bend quite where you want and snap if you’re not careful. But I like it — wild around the edges, like this beautiful season.

With the wreath finished and hanging on the door, I would like to share something else that perfectly captures the spirit of the season — this beautiful poem, written by

and illustrated by me.

©Lydia Saward & Emily Charlotte Powell

with wishes for endless inspiration,