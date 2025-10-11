While I Was Drawing

While I Was Drawing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jo Sundberg's avatar
Jo Sundberg
4h

Ahhhh Beautiful Emily! Love your "wild around the edges, like this beautiful season " wreath. 💛💛💛

I am excited as your dogs! If we lived closer and shared the same seasons I would buy one off you and boy would it look great inside my home,...to be. Despite your instructions I can assure you that if I tried this it would have literally gone to the dogs.

Thank you for sharing yet more Amazing Emily Charlotte Creativity!! xx💛

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kimberly Warner's avatar
Kimberly Warner
2h

So gorgeous Emily! Your creative energy is overflowing!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Emily Charlotte Powell
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture