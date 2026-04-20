The Stories Within

The hairs on my arms lift at their gossamer touch. They spark and fizz across my skin, shivering up my spine and along my shoulder blades. They are warm breath whispering in my ear and the caress of fingertips along the nape of my neck.

There are butterflies fluttering in my lungs and muscles from cheekbone to mouth contract, lifting my lips into a smile.

My heart dancing, inspiration spills a silvery cascade of anticipation through my veins and stories gather, luminous, waiting to be told.

Some stories are told with words on a page, some through the tip of a paintbrush, the curve of a lens, or notes on a stave.

Some are shaped from fragments and textures and found things, or drawn to life line by careful line.

Some stories are written with fire, burned into wood with slow deliberate marks and some are stitched and glued and painted into being.

They weave their magic through acorn faerie cottages suspended from lichen-encrusted twigs.

A whale shark swims through spiralling galaxies and stories swirl in its wake, their undertow etched in olive-wood grain.

They tangle and twist beneath the eaves of mossy roofs, where wide-eyed elves listen for their whispers.

The March Hare’s eye gleams with tales of starlit nights and open fields, watchful and still.

They are silk-smooth olive wood beneath your fingertips and the lingering scent of woodsmoke in the air. They are a flicker of gold catching the light. Brush them through your hair, hold them in your palm and let them settle into the quiet spaces of your day.

They are stories told for you alone, never quite the same in the retelling, carrying tiny pieces of my soul, rippling outward to become part of the joy that lives in others’ lives.

With wishes for endless inspiration,

P.S. some of the pieces featured here, along with others, will be released on 1st May at 7pm BST via my Ink and Oddments shop.