Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Delicate toadstools that hide in the trees Dewdrops that sparkle, adorning dead leaves Spiderweb garlands and snowy white wings These are a few of my favourite things.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Small faerie bonnets in garlands of green White and gold berries the rain has washed clean Mossy green tendrils where bright raindrops cling These are a few of my favourite things.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Pixie cups climbing up gateposts of old Tiny red fungi that slowly unfold Engravings of beetles where new life begins These are a few of my favourite things

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Rusty old teapots that hang from the trees Soft purple sea thrift that sways in the breeze Sunlight on bindweed, bees' delicate wings These are a few of my favourite things.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Ladybird sleeping hid deep in the nettles Seafoam and driftwood and buttercup petals Shells stacked like prayers that the sea gently sings These are a few of my favourite things

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Sunrises and sunsets and frost covered farms Stone walls, cathedrals and tumbledown barns The circle of seasons, of sleep and of wakings These are a few of my favourite things

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Unfurling ferns, a caterpillar that crawls Bluebells and blossoms, a feather that falls Sunflowers golden with pollen dustings These are a few of my favourite things

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published When the world feels close to breaking And my heart is sad I simply remember my favourite things And then I don’t feel so bad

After the sparkling chaos of December, I delight in the gentle relief of returning to winter’s slower pace through January — moss vivid in the rain, frost spinning lace on dead leaves and the silhouettes of skeletal trees in the fog. There is so much to love in this stillness.

Here begins another dance through the seasons, wandering, wondering, spellbound. Gathering tiny splendours through my lens and sharing them with you in the Creative Explorer’s Gallery.

I’ve added new photographs from December, and I’ll continue to add more as the seasons shift and I wander my way through the year ahead.

I hope the gallery brings you a little spark of wonder, and that you find your own favourite things in the turning of the seasons to come.

I would be delighted to see what you choose to do with them, and if you would like to tag me and link back to my Substack, I’ll happily reshare your creativity.

With wishes for endless inspiration,

If you would like to support this creative adventure, you can buy a handmade gift from my Etsy Shop, Ink and Oddments, or upgrade to a paying subscription.

