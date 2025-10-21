Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

What if there were faeries dancing in the woods? What if there were goblins making mischief (as well they should!) What if there were elves stealing berries for their puds? What if there were pixies whispering secrets through their hoods? Was it just the fireflies glimmering through the glade? Or were they tiny golden sprites who in the moonlight played? Was that just the shadow of the trees that softly swayed? Or was there a mischievous dragon hiding in the shade? I thought I glimpsed a mermaid as I walked along the beach, And wasn't that a unicorn standing tall upon the reach? I've never heard a banshee but what else could be that screech? But I have heard that a witch's laugh holds secrets none can teach. If ever you should wander where the starlight greets the sea, Or wonder whether magic plays on heartstrings wild and free, Then listen close, and you may hear a whisper's melody, That all the world is woven through with spells of mystery.