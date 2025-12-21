Writing with fire
It has been weeks since I last wrote.
Weeks since thoughts spilling sideways — looping, tangling, transforming — travelling from mind and heart and soul, through fingertips, to dance across my keyboard and blink into pixels, sent out into the world.
Technically, I have written every day, but only as function of necessary communication. Not as art.
There are reasons.
Because this time of year accelerates, demands flashing past like a bullet train, and creativity waits on the platform.
Because I do not want this space to be filled with the functional or the technical.
And because what time I have had to spare, has been almost entirely claimed by something else….
The time will come when I am done. When I am ready for the next creative adventure. But for now, the obsession persists.
With wishes for endless inspiration,
You are so creative. It seems like a beatiful obsession. I'm sure the words will flow when they are ready. Wishing you happy holidays.
I immediately hung my cutting board up on the wall of my kitchen- it is, in fact, the only thing hanging in my kitchen at the moment, because I promised myself that I would only buy art from real people-- peices which made me light up. Thank you, Emily. Now you brighten each of my days! (And your words have the same effect, for what is worth).