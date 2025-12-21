Pyrography. Literally “writing with fire” — from the Greek pyr (fire) and graphos (writing).

It has been weeks since I last wrote.

Weeks since thoughts spilling sideways — looping, tangling, transforming — travelling from mind and heart and soul, through fingertips, to dance across my keyboard and blink into pixels, sent out into the world.

Technically, I have written every day, but only as function of necessary communication. Not as art.

There are reasons.

Because this time of year accelerates, demands flashing past like a bullet train, and creativity waits on the platform.

Because I do not want this space to be filled with the functional or the technical.

And because what time I have had to spare, has been almost entirely claimed by something else….

The time will come when I am done. When I am ready for the next creative adventure. But for now, the obsession persists.

With wishes for endless inspiration,