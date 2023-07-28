While I Was Drawing

While I Was Drawing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lauren Barber's avatar
Lauren Barber
Jul 28, 2023

Oh such a gift! I am needing some of Georgie’s magic medicine at the moment... helping me carve my own path in many ways!

Whenever I feel like I’m not doing all the things I ‘should ’ I also like to reframe it as being human... learning... and showing my girls that it’s ok to not be perfect, or that it’s safe to make mistakes.

Xxx

Reply
Share
Susie Mawhinney's avatar
Susie Mawhinney
Jul 28, 2023

You were talking about me right? That list where all the items are never ticked off, the too much chocolate, the sporadic meditation when really it’s too late?

I am so guilty of all of the above and more... I don’t have a stop button, I never did... I think I need a fairy 🧚🏽‍♂️ thank you for this Emily... 🙏🏽

Reply
Share
8 replies by Emily Charlotte Powell and others
33 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Emily Charlotte Powell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture