© Emily Charlotte Powell

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published I do not know your name I do not know your face I do not know what day you died Nor where your end took place I think that you were scared I hope you weren’t alone I guess you had a family And wanted to go home I know you had no choice I know that you were brave I know that you were far too young To lay down in your grave I honour you today I hold you in my mind I think of all you sacrificed For those you left behind I thank you for my life Though strangers we may be I promise to remember Just what you did for me

Words by

, pictures by

If you enjoyed our poem, you might also like our Children’s Christmas Picture Book, Is Aunt Moll from the North Pole, available from Tree Keeper Books or Waterstones

I hope that you have enjoyed listening and reading. If you would like to support this creative adventure by upgrading to an annual paid subscription, I will send you a print of your choice or a set of greetings cards from my collection, as a thank you for gifting my creativity another moment of freedom to explore and create, for joy alone.

P.S. free for all subscribers of While I Was Drawing, there is a downloadable copy of our illustrated poem in the Creative Explorer’s Gallery, and for paying subscribers, a bundle of poppy clip art in the Creative Adventurer’s Gallery.