Remember
A poem
I do not know your name I do not know your face I do not know what day you died Nor where your end took place I think that you were scared I hope you weren’t alone I guess you had a family And wanted to go home I know you had no choice I know that you were brave I know that you were far too young To lay down in your grave I honour you today I hold you in my mind I think of all you sacrificed For those you left behind I thank you for my life Though strangers we may be I promise to remember Just what you did for me
Words by, pictures by
Beautiful ! Thank you for sharing this message and lovely art.
Beautiful and poignant lovely ladies, I can never get through this day without tears, today was no different. Bless you for remembering. 🙏🏼🕊️♥️