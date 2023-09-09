Creative Adventurer's Gallery

For the crafters and the creatives. For the writers and the poets. For the designers, the readers, the collectors of beauty, art, and wonder. If you have an endless appetite for beauty, if you long to see it, capture it, create it, and weave it into your world, this space is for you. Inside, you’ll find a collection of my illustrations and photography, waiting to be printed, displayed, and brought to life in your creative projects. Use them as printable art to decorate your home, as reference photos for your own artwork, as visual companions for your writing, or to add something special to your own Substack, website, or social media posts. Whether you're crafting, storytelling, designing, or simply collecting beautiful things, there’s something here for you. ✨ Upgrade to a paid subscription and step inside the gallery. 🦋

A Quick Note on Copyright & Usage All illustrations and photographs in this gallery are created and owned by me, Emily Charlotte Powell, and I’m grateful for the support that allows me to keep making and sharing them. I kindly ask that my moral rights as the artist be respected. These images are here for your personal use—to print, decorate, and enhance your creative projects. However, reselling, redistributing, or using them as part of any physical or digital product for sale isn’t permitted. If you share my illustrations or photography online, please consider tagging me and linking to my Substack. It helps more people discover my work, and I’d love to see how you’ve used it! And whenever possible, I will reshare and celebrate the beautiful ways my images find a home in your creativity. 📜 You can find the full terms & conditions below.

This is where I gather my favourite photographs, each one a small moment of wonder. You’ll find images of fungi, flora, and fauna, of shells, feathers, light, and shadows, all arranged into folders to make exploring easier.

A collection of my hand-drawn illustrations. Here you’ll find a mix of delicate, bold, whimsical, and contemplative pieces, ready to be printed, framed, or used to bring your creative projects to life.

Small, hand-drawn details to embellish your pages, projects, and digital designs. From botanical flourishes to playful accents, these clip art elements are perfect for adding a touch of creativity wherever you need it.

Fun, quirky, and expressive, these digital stickers and badges are designed to add a bit of personality to your posts, journals, scrapbooks, or digital projects.

Beautifully illustrated dividers to frame your words, break up sections, or add a touch of elegance to your writing. Whether you're formatting a poem, structuring a newsletter, or designing a journal page, these dividers help create a sense of rhythm and flow.

Illustrations designed for quiet creativity and slow, meditative moments. Whether you're looking for relaxation or inspiration, these mindful colouring pages invite you to pause, play with colour, and lose yourself in the details.

A growing collection of illustrated and photographic wallpapers to bring creativity into your everyday digital spaces. Whether you want something calming, vibrant, or inspiring, these backgrounds are designed to make your phone, tablet, or computer feel a little more like home.

A Final Note

This gallery is a living, growing collection, one that evolves as I continue creating and capturing the world around me. I hope you find something here that sparks inspiration, brings joy, or adds a little more beauty to your space. However you choose to use these images, I’d love to see where your creativity takes them.

With wishes for endless inspiration,