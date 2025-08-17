Subscribe
Because Creativity - Resting inside woolly darkness, with Kimberly Warner
"I forgot to be lonely and heartbroken for the loss of my life"
Aug 17
•
Emily Charlotte Powell
and
Kimberly Warner
34
36
Making it up as we go along
I have no idea what I'm doing, and I am beginning to suspect I never will
Aug 10
•
Emily Charlotte Powell
30
28
July 2025
Ink and Oddments
Echoes of wild and quiet beauty gathered from stolen moments
Jul 29
•
Emily Charlotte Powell
26
13
Because Creativity - Watercolour and whale song, with Rebecca Hooper
"a lesson in accepting a liquidity of vision, a lack of control"
Jul 6
•
Emily Charlotte Powell
and
rebecca hooper
37
19
June 2025
Letters from Floella
On butterflies, stories, and the art of waiting.
Jun 29
•
Floella Fairy Frog
26
21
Because Creativity - The Pool of Life, with Tamsin Chennell and Floella Fairy Frog
“I don’t know how it happens but I love it.”
Jun 22
•
Floella Fairy Frog
,
Tamsin 🍂 🐸
, and
Emily Charlotte Powell
36
26
The Artistry of Nature
Wander with me, through her gallery
Jun 15
•
Emily Charlotte Powell
63
47
The Creative Bucket List Club - episode #2
Creative explorations in May and a step by step guide to making tiny handmade notebooks.
Jun 3
•
Emily Charlotte Powell
38
17
5:21
May 2025
Word Witcher
Do you break my heart, as if it were nothing at all?
May 25
•
Emily Charlotte Powell
32
33
Archive of Stone - Part 2
Whispers of the Water Bears - After learning about the existence of water bears and feeling a strange new sensation pulsing inside her, Mira can’t…
May 18
•
Emily Charlotte Powell
19
20
Dear Reader, thank you....
for showing me the magic was here all along
May 4
•
Emily Charlotte Powell
60
27
April 2025
The Magic Beans Guide to Stripe: Creature of the Coinstream
A practical guide to setting up Stripe for creative earnings, understanding fees, payouts, and tax responsibilities.
Apr 28
•
Emily Charlotte Powell
12
4
