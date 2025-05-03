Because Creativity Guest Letters

A gathering of stories, reflections, and joyful explorations of creativity in all its forms.
Whether it’s singing, painting, writing, baking, gardening, music, mending, or making something just because it feels good, these guest posts celebrate the act of creating simply because it brings us joy.
If you have a creative pastime that you would like to share as guest post on While I Was Drawing, send me a message.
Don’t worry if you don’t think you’re any good at it, because that just might be the perfect thing 💛.
I have always been creative. I have made things with clay, messed about with papier mache, made models from matchsticks, knitted and crocheted, sewed things, embroidered things. I’ve tried my hand a felting, I’ve created hand made cards, decoupaged boxes and painted silk scarfs.
Not to win. Not to be the best. But because, as Beth Kempton wrote in her book, Kokoro, “joy alone is reason enough to do anything.”
Kim’s letter delves into the journey of rediscovering a craft that has bridged generations, a journey that began with the gentle rhythm of a grandmother's crochet hook and found new life in the hands of her granddaughter. Read on to explore how the art of crochet became not just a hobby, but a source of peace, a link to family, and a way to give joyfully to others.
"I love sharing my cakes, cookies, and other confections with loved ones all throughout the year. I’ll make a cake for every occasion. A plate of cookies to say “I love you.” An age-old recipe for creating new memories."
"My creative journey has been long and varied, I enjoy making in almost any of its guises and actually ran a business for a couple of years hosting creative workshops; I thought perhaps I’d find my ‘thing’ but although it has taken a long time and many experiments, I now appreciate that I will always be drawn to making new things and exploring different ways in which the basic skills can be applied."
"There are so many possibilities with crochet. With yarn and a crochet hook I can create something as sturdy as a basket or as lacy as a doily. Mostly it depends on the thickness of the yarn, the size crochet hook and the crochet stiches used."