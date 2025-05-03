While I Was Drawing

Because Creativity Guest Letters

A gathering of stories, reflections, and joyful explorations of creativity in all its forms.

Whether it’s singing, painting, writing, baking, gardening, music, mending, or making something just because it feels good, these guest posts celebrate the act of creating simply because it brings us joy.

If you have a creative pastime that you would like to share as guest post on While I Was Drawing, send me a message.

Don’t worry if you don’t think you’re any good at it, because that just might be the perfect thing 💛.

Because, Creativity.

Emily Charlotte Powell
·
April 14, 2024
Because, Creativity.

I have always been creative. I have made things with clay, messed about with papier mache, made models from matchsticks, knitted and crocheted, sewed things, embroidered things. I’ve tried my hand a felting, I’ve created hand made cards, decoupaged boxes and painted silk scarfs.

Not to win. Not to be the best. But because, as Beth Kempton wrote in her book, Kokoro, “joy alone is reason enough to do anything.”

Because Creativity - Watercolour and whale song, with Rebecca Hooper

Emily Charlotte Powell and rebecca hooper
·
Jul 6
Because Creativity - Watercolour and whale song, with Rebecca Hooper

"A lesson in accepting a liquidity of vision, a lack of control"

Because Creativity - For the joy of singing, with Janelle Hardacre

Emily Charlotte Powell and Janelle Hardacre
·
November 3, 2024
Because Creativity - For the joy of singing, with Janelle Hardacre

“Your creative outlet is a gift. It’s not about being ‘good’. It’s about how it feels”

Because Creativity - Making Monsters with Wake Lloire

Emily Charlotte Powell and Wake Lloire
·
September 15, 2024
Because Creativity - Making Monsters with Wake Lloire

Dear Creatives, welcome to the sixth Because Creativity guest post, with Wake Lloire.

Because Creativity - This quiet thrill of exploration, with Jo Scott

Emily Charlotte Powell and Jo Scott
·
Apr 13
Because Creativity - This quiet thrill of exploration, with Jo Scott

"What if creativity isn't what I assumed it was?"

Because Creativity - Improvising wonder, with Nico Sakaki

Emily Charlotte Powell and Nico Sakaki
·
Jan 18
Because Creativity - Improvising wonder, with Nico Sakaki

"Let me show you how alive I am."

Because Creativity - a heart painted in watercolours, with Kiran Zeeshan

Emily Charlotte Powell and Kiran Zeeshan
·
November 17, 2024
Because Creativity - a heart painted in watercolours, with Kiran Zeeshan

exploring imagination, pushing boundaries, and filling every edge with creativity

Because Creativity - Threads through time, with Fi Cooper

Emily Charlotte Powell and Fi Cooper
·
October 19, 2024
Because Creativity - Threads through time, with Fi Cooper

The Click of Needles and the Art of Rediscovery

Because Creativity - Exploring the Art of Polymer Clay with Hannah Ashe

Emily Charlotte Powell and Hannah Ashe
·
September 29, 2024
Because Creativity - Exploring the Art of Polymer Clay with Hannah Ashe

How simple curiosity led to a creative rediscovery through polymer clay

Because Creativity - colouring outside the lines, with Meaghan McIsaac

Emily Charlotte Powell and Meaghan McIsaac
·
August 25, 2024
Because Creativity - colouring outside the lines, with Meaghan McIsaac

Explore Meaghan’s vibrant approach to illustration, where the simplicity and fun of alcohol markers bring creativity to life in new, engaging ways.

Because Creativity - lulled by the rhythm of a hook with Kim K Gray

Emily Charlotte Powell and Kim K Gray
·
August 11, 2024
Because Creativity - lulled by the rhythm of a hook with Kim K Gray

Kim’s letter delves into the journey of rediscovering a craft that has bridged generations, a journey that began with the gentle rhythm of a grandmother's crochet hook and found new life in the hands of her granddaughter. Read on to explore how the art of crochet became not just a hobby, but a source of peace, a link to family, and a way to give joyfully to others.

Because Creativity - A Calendar of Cakes & Cookies With Jess Barker

Emily Charlotte Powell and Jess Barker
·
July 7, 2024
Because Creativity - A Calendar of Cakes & Cookies With Jess Barker

"I love sharing my cakes, cookies, and other confections with loved ones all throughout the year. I’ll make a cake for every occasion. A plate of cookies to say “I love you.” An age-old recipe for creating new memories."

Because Creativity - the lure of clay, with Vanessa Simpson

Emily Charlotte Powell and Vanessa Simpson
·
May 26, 2024
Because Creativity - the lure of clay, with Vanessa Simpson

"My creative journey has been long and varied, I enjoy making in almost any of its guises and actually ran a business for a couple of years hosting creative workshops; I thought perhaps I’d find my ‘thing’ but although it has taken a long time and many experiments, I now appreciate that I will always be drawn to making new things and exploring different ways in which the basic skills can be applied."

Because Creativity - for the joy of crochet, with Klamo

Emily Charlotte Powell and Klamo
·
May 12, 2024
Because Creativity - for the joy of crochet, with Klamo

"There are so many possibilities with crochet. With yarn and a crochet hook I can create something as sturdy as a basket or as lacy as a doily. Mostly it depends on the thickness of the yarn, the size crochet hook and the crochet stiches used."

Because, Creativity - An Invitation

Emily Charlotte Powell
·
April 28, 2024
Because, Creativity - An Invitation

Let's try it all. For fun, for joy. Not to be the best, no even to be good, just because.

