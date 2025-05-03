Here you’ll find a growing collection of my fiction.
Archive of Stone is a short fiction series, with the final part coming soon. The other two are standalone tales, and I have the first delicate seedlings of another beguiling story growing in my mind, a story of magic and enchantment that I am tentatively enticing out of my imagination and into my notebook.
Archive of Stone - Part 1
Waking of the Water Bears.
In the forming of the Earth, the solid-state memory of life and balance was encoded into stone. A bridge grew between memory and life, woven through the beings who lived on and within the rocks: lichen, moss, and tardigrades. But humans, with their gift for invention, broke the balance...
Archive of Stone - Part 2
Whispers of the Water Bears.
After learning about the existence of water bears and feeling a strange new sensation pulsing inside her, Mira can’t sleep. Drawn by something she can’t explain, she slips out of bed and into the night, and into a storm that will change everything. Memory stirs, ancient rhythms awaken, and Mira begins to uncover the role she was born to play.
Queen of the Night
Nox was the ‘Queen of the Night' fairy, but when she was small, she was afraid of the dark.
Fairy Tale
She’d caught up with Happiness many times and had beautiful memories of when she’d spent time with Happiness at her side. Memories of happy times with her family as a child, spending time in the glorious outdoors, memories of time spent with her beautiful family, her beautiful children, and with beautiful friends.