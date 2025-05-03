While I Was Drawing

While I Was Drawing

Home
Notes
Chat
The Gallery
Because Creativity Letters
While I Was Drawing Letters
Fiction
The Magic Beans Guide
The Creative Bucket List Club
Archive
About

Fiction

Here you’ll find a growing collection of my fiction.

Archive of Stone is a short fiction series, with the final part coming soon. The other two are standalone tales, and I have the first delicate seedlings of another beguiling story growing in my mind, a story of magic and enchantment that I am tentatively enticing out of my imagination and into my notebook.

Archive of Stone - Part 1

Emily Charlotte Powell
·
Apr 22
Archive of Stone - Part 1

Waking of the Water Bears.

In the forming of the Earth, the solid-state memory of life and balance was encoded into stone. A bridge grew between memory and life, woven through the beings who lived on and within the rocks: lichen, moss, and tardigrades. But humans, with their gift for invention, broke the balance...

Read full story

Archive of Stone - Part 2

Emily Charlotte Powell
·
May 18
Archive of Stone - Part 2

Whispers of the Water Bears.

After learning about the existence of water bears and feeling a strange new sensation pulsing inside her, Mira can’t sleep. Drawn by something she can’t explain, she slips out of bed and into the night, and into a storm that will change everything. Memory stirs, ancient rhythms awaken, and Mira begins to uncover the role she was born to play.

Read full story

Queen of the Night

Emily Charlotte Powell
·
March 31, 2023
Queen of the Night

Nox was the ‘Queen of the Night' fairy, but when she was small, she was afraid of the dark.

Read full story

Fairy Tale

Emily Charlotte Powell
·
May 26, 2023
Fairy Tale

She’d caught up with Happiness many times and had beautiful memories of when she’d spent time with Happiness at her side. Memories of happy times with her family as a child, spending time in the glorious outdoors, memories of time spent with her beautiful family, her beautiful children, and with beautiful friends.

Read full story
© 2025 Emily Charlotte Powell
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture