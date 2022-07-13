Join me on an adventure to discover and celebrate creativity of all kinds.

If you have a creative heart and are eager to explore and try out different creative activities, I’m so pleased to welcome you.

Whether you’ve been creating all your life or are just beginning to explore new creative activities, you’ll find inspiration, encouragement, and a community of like-minded souls.

I write about discovering and celebrating creativity to help you feel inspired and encouraged in your own creative journey, and about navigating the numbers behind your creative explorations, to help your finances feel less daunting.

I am going to spend as much time as I can creating delightful things out of my existence, because that’s what brings me awake and that’s what brings me alive - Elizabeth Gilbert

Here you will find:

✨ While I Was Drawing letters: Exploring and celebrating creativity of all kinds from a lifelong creative adventurer (and bean counter).

✨ Because Creativity Series: Inspiring guest letters from fellow creatives.

✨ My Ever Growing Gallery of Beautiful Imagery: Illustrations and photographs to use as printable art, creative references, or visual companions for your writing, Substack, website or social media. Whether you're crafting, designing, or simply gathering beautiful things, there's something here for you.

✨ The Magic Beans Guide: Your enchanted companion through the Realm of Finance: A whimsical map for creatives who want to understand and keep track of their money without losing the magic.

✨ The Magic Bean Exchange: A gathering place for curious minds and tangled questions about money and accounting, where the Tallycat lights the way through the fog of creative finances.

✨ The Creative Bucket List Club: An exploration of creativity of all kinds, including tutorials, downloads, videos, creative projects, chat threads and the opportunity to share your own creations in the Festival of Creativity.

And coming soon:

✨ Festival of Creativity: A directory of posts celebrating creativity across disciplines.

Lovely words from readers of While I Was Drawing

"You are a magician, a gatherer, a force multiplier, a seer, a poet of life” David

“Emily’s work and words always feels full of heart.” Linn

“I’m glad I found your little creative corner, especially when your wonderful drawings arrive side by side with good advice!” Susie

“This is breathtakingly beautiful writing. So immersive and enchanting.” Robyn

"Emily has so many incredible insights in the way she thinks and the way she sees things." Keeley

Illustrations for free subscribers

If you’d love to use some of my illustrations but now isn’t the right time to upgrade, you can subscribe for free to get a beautiful bundle of 30+ illustration assets to download with my Welcome Letter and occasional free downloads in my regular posts.

An Introduction

Hello, I'm Emily.

A potted history up to today

(47 years in approx. 100 words)

I have always been creative and I have been drawing all my life.

I grew up in a little village in the English countryside. We had dogs and a cat and spent a lot of time outside, walking, cycling, playing in the garden and climbing trees. I did lots of drawing and making, and would draw while Mum read us bedtime stories.

I left home, moved to Hampshire, got a job working in the finance, got married, bought a house, qualified as an accountant, had two children and started my illustration business.

You can read a less abridged version ✨here✨

I illustrated a children’s Christmas picture book and set up an Indie Publishing company, Tree Keeper Books with my friend and business partner

, and we published our first book, Is

earlier year.

Aunt Moll from the North Pole

There’s more about that ✨here✨

Today

I’m an accountant by day, crunching the numbers and counting the beans, and an illustrator by night, drawing quirky and whimsical artwork to brighten your day and make you smile.

I still live in Hampshire, with my husband, our children and three crazy cocker spaniels.

There’s more of that ✨here✨

What’s your story?

I hope you find inspiration and ideas here and I love the thought that you might find something of your own stories in my illustrations and words. I’d love to hear your story, your inspiration, and the things that light your soul and make your heart sing.

Connect, comment, ask questions, be part of a community that shares a love of stories and inspiration.

You can see more of my illustrations and artwork and buy our book and beautiful gifts from our website.