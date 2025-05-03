These are my favourite While I Was Drawing letters and poems.

If you’re not sure where to begin, this is a good place to start.

Each is a small act of noticing, of bearing witness to the beauty, complexity and ever changing wild tangle of being alive.

The Artistry of Nature Emily Charlotte Powell · Jun 15 Step quietly. The gallery is open. Her artwork is not framed in gold and hung upon a wall. It is not spotlit in silence, captioned in italics, or roped off with signs that say do not touch. It is not encased in glass, or auctioned to the highest bidder. You will not find her sculptures on plinths, Nor her textiles hemmed and stretched behind velvet curtains… Read full story

Word Witcher Emily Charlotte Powell · May 25 Do the words pour forth from your soul as effortlessly as it seems? Rising on gentle updrafts of thought, as an eagle effortlessly rises on thermals, circling ever higher, the barest shift of muscle and tilt of feather lifting beauty to new pinnacles? Read full story

AI cannot do this Emily Charlotte Powell · Apr 6 It cannot press pencil to paper with the weight of a heartbeat or capture the spark of a soul with hands of sinew, blood, and bone. It cannot lay flakes of graphite across canvas with fingertips alive with thousands of nerve endings, nor transform a blank page into black feathers with the pressure of a human touch. Read full story

Stolen Fire Emily Charlotte Powell · Jan 14 She has not light to call her own No cascade of fusion spilling brilliance Instead, stealing molten gold from the sun Cooling it's blazing fire in her tranquil seas Then returning it to us, silver-bright and cold I capture her stolen light Imprisoned in binary code and pixels But they cannot hold her truly My eye, naked, beholds… Read full story

Notice Emily Charlotte Powell · December 28, 2024 There is a tree in a hedgerow along the M40 that has long since surrendered to death. Skeletal limbs stretch skyward, its bark pale and smooth like bone. It stands just before the north bound junction of the M42, marking the gateway of my journey between the adult I have become and the child I once was. Read full story

In this moment Emily Charlotte Powell · September 9, 2024 The time will come to sit down at my desk, for checking emails and sending reports, dealing with urgencies, for planning and deadlines and meetings. Read full story

While I Was Drawing Emily Charlotte Powell · February 2, 2024 I got lost. Between one pencil stroke and the next.



I sit at my desk in my studio. I look down, pick up my pencil and draw a single stroke. The edges of reality soften and blur. I can feel adventures and memories brush the back of my mind. Ideas and inspiration and endless worlds to explore and discover where the tip of my pencil touches the canvas. Read full story