These are my favourite While I Was Drawing letters and poems.

If you’re not sure where to begin, this is a good place to start.

Each is a small act of noticing, of bearing witness to the beauty, complexity and ever changing wild tangle of being alive.

The Artistry of Nature

Emily Charlotte Powell
·
Jun 15
The Artistry of Nature

Step quietly. The gallery is open. Her artwork is not framed in gold and hung upon a wall. It is not spotlit in silence, captioned in italics, or roped off with signs that say do not touch. It is not encased in glass, or auctioned to the highest bidder. You will not find her sculptures on plinths, Nor her textiles hemmed and stretched behind velvet curtains…

Read full story

Word Witcher

Emily Charlotte Powell
·
May 25
Word Witcher

Do the words pour forth from your soul as effortlessly as it seems? Rising on gentle updrafts of thought, as an eagle effortlessly rises on thermals, circling ever higher, the barest shift of muscle and tilt of feather lifting beauty to new pinnacles?

Read full story

AI cannot do this

Emily Charlotte Powell
·
Apr 6
AI cannot do this

It cannot press pencil to paper with the weight of a heartbeat or capture the spark of a soul with hands of sinew, blood, and bone. It cannot lay flakes of graphite across canvas with fingertips alive with thousands of nerve endings, nor transform a blank page into black feathers with the pressure of a human touch.

Read full story

Birds of Prayer

Emily Charlotte Powell and Chloe Hope
·
Mar 23
Birds of Prayer

They rise, scattered and solitary, lifting from fields and rooftops, drops of ink against the fading light. At first, a trickle. In twos and threes, they coalesce, wingtips catching the last gold of the day as they are drawn inexorably toward their distant roost and rest.

Read full story

Interview with a slug

Emily Charlotte Powell
·
Feb 28
Interview with a slug

Something glistens. A slow, silvered shimmer across the kitchen worktop. I stop, move closer.

Read full story

Another shell

Emily Charlotte Powell
·
Feb 20
Another shell

“Another shell, really?”, he says.

Read full story

Stolen Fire

Emily Charlotte Powell
·
Jan 14
Stolen Fire

She has not light to call her own No cascade of fusion spilling brilliance Instead, stealing molten gold from the sun Cooling it's blazing fire in her tranquil seas Then returning it to us, silver-bright and cold I capture her stolen light Imprisoned in binary code and pixels But they cannot hold her truly My eye, naked, beholds…

Read full story

Notice

Emily Charlotte Powell
·
December 28, 2024
Notice

There is a tree in a hedgerow along the M40 that has long since surrendered to death. Skeletal limbs stretch skyward, its bark pale and smooth like bone. It stands just before the north bound junction of the M42, marking the gateway of my journey between the adult I have become and the child I once was.

Read full story

In this moment

Emily Charlotte Powell
·
September 9, 2024
In this moment

The time will come to sit down at my desk, for checking emails and sending reports, dealing with urgencies, for planning and deadlines and meetings.

Read full story

Falling Behind

Emily Charlotte Powell
·
June 30, 2024
Falling Behind

This is not the letter I thought I would send to you today.

Read full story

Emily Charlotte Powell
·
February 2, 2024
While I Was Drawing

I got lost. Between one pencil stroke and the next.

I sit at my desk in my studio. I look down, pick up my pencil and draw a single stroke. The edges of reality soften and blur. I can feel adventures and memories brush the back of my mind. Ideas and inspiration and endless worlds to explore and discover where the tip of my pencil touches the canvas.

Read full story

Dear creativity

Emily Charlotte Powell
·
November 24, 2023
Dear creativity

I will create what I love, and I will love what I create, and that will be enough.

Read full story
