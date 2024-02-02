While I Was Drawing

While I Was Drawing

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Sanuj Thomas's avatar
Sanuj Thomas
Feb 3, 2024

Beautiful and mesmerizing. It felt as if I was there in this garden watching everything unfold.

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1 reply by Emily Charlotte Powell
SydneyMichalski🌿NatureMoments's avatar
SydneyMichalski🌿NatureMoments
Feb 2, 2024

"While I am drawing, I can go anywhere, be anything, explore places that only exist in my imagination." Such a beautiful journey, unfolding along all your pencil-strokes - thanks for taking us along!

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1 reply by Emily Charlotte Powell
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