The Creative Bucket List Club - episode #1

Creativity lives deep in us.
We have always made things, shaping the world with our hands, decorating it with artwork, telling stories with clay, carving meaning from wood.
For me, creativity isn’t just something I do. It’s how I live, how I play, how I dream.
The Creative Bucket List Club is a celebration of trying all the things, of saying yes to the flutter of excitement in your stomach when you see a new craft or imagine a wild idea. It's for the creative adventurers who want to make not just one kind of art, but all the kinds, simply for the wonder of it.
In this first episode, I’ll show you how to make these tiny paper envelopes and miniature flower bouquets. They’re simple and quick to make: it take me about 5 minutes to make the envelope and maybe 10 minutes or so for the bouquet.
🌸 What You’ll Need:
Handmade or textured paper roughly 4” square.
A variety of small artificial flowers 4” stems, max. 1” blooms (try Hobbycraft in the UK or similar craft shops)
Scissors
Clear-drying glue (I used Bostik all purpose clear glue)
A pencil
A ruler
Optional: embellishments for the bouquet, a modelling tool (or a pencil if you don’t have anything suitable) to shape the bouquet wrap
✉️ Making the Tiny Envelope
Mark the centre
Use a pencil to lightly mark the middle point of your paper. You can do this by drawing light lines corner to corner and marking where they cross.
Fold in the sides
Fold two opposite corners of the square inwards so the corner points meet at the centre.
Fold up the bottom flap
Fold the bottom corner up to create the base of your envelope. Aim for about ¾ of a centimetre to 1 cm overlap at the sides: enough to glue the base securely to the side flaps and form a proper pocket without making the shape too square.
Trim the edges
Use scissors to trim away the excess paper where the bottom flap overlaps the sides. This keeps the envelope from being too bulky when glued.
Round the corners
Soften the sharp lines where you have trimmed away the excess paper on the bottom flap and trim away the corner of the bottom flap to remove the point.
Glue the base
Add a small amount of glue to the inside edges of the bottom flap. Press it down to seal. Hold it in place for a few seconds until it begins to stick. Be careful not to use too much glue as it can seep inside and stick the whole envelope shut.
Check it hasn’t sealed inside
Once the glue has set slightly, use your ruler or flat tool to gently open the inside and make sure it hasn’t stuck together.
Fold down the top flap
Finish by folding down the top flap, overlapping by a similar amount as the bottom. Trim away the excess paper and round the corners here too for a neat finish.
💐 Making the Mini Bouquet
Gather Your Flowers
Choose a small handful of flower picks or artificial blooms. Use an odd number of blooms and a single leaf as odd numbers feel more natural and keep the arrangement visually interesting.
Bundle Them Up
Tuck the leaf at the back slightly off centre and group the flowers, varying the length so they nestle together nicely, then use one of the flower stems to wrap around the bunch and secure it.
Shape the Wrapper
Take another square of handmade paper. Wrap it around the bouquet diagonally, in a cone shape as a florist might wrap a bouquet of real flowers. Adjust the fold so that the length of the wrap is around 4”.
Add Curves
Put the flowers aside for a moment, and use a modelling tool or pencil to gently curve the paper where it comes together into a point, so it isn’t too flat.
Trim the Wrapper
Once you’re happy with the shape, trim the excess paper on the inside of the fold down to the point, and then on the overlap leaving enough paper to glue together.
Glue it Together
Add a little glue along the edge of the wrapper to seal it into shape. Use a tool (or pencil) to press from the inside if needed.
Adjust the Bouquet
Trim the flower stems to size and nestle them inside. You can raise or lower individual flowers until it looks balanced and then glue them in place.
Final Touches
Add sticky gems, tiny beads, or other embellishments to the bouquet or envelope to finish.
And there you have it! A miniature bouquet and tiny envelope, ready to share a little moment of unexpected delight with someone 💐💌
Creating something by hand, even something simple and small, can be an act of care, a way to pause, a quiet expression of attention.
If you give this project a try, I’d love to see what you make. I’ll be opening up a private Chat thread for Creative Adventurers later this week, where you can share photos of your own creative explorations.
And if you’d like a little kit to make your own bouquet and envelope, just drop me a message and I’ll send you the details.
With wishes for endless inspiration,