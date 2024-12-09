Welcome Creative Explorer

If you have a creative heart, join me on an adventure to explore and celebrate creativity of all kinds, just for the joy of it.

This is a place to get wonderfully lost, to stumble upon unexpected delights, to follow the fireflies of inspiration on enchanted paths that wind through creativity and finances, moonlight and mess, practical tools and impossible dreams.

✨While I Was Drawing Letters✨

These are my favourite While I Was Drawing letters and poems. If you’re not sure where to begin, this is a good place to start.



Each is a small act of noticing, of bearing witness to the beauty, complexity and ever changing wild tangle of being alive.

✨Fiction✨

Here you’ll find a growing collection of my fiction.

Archive of Stone is a short fiction series, with part three coming soon. The other two are standalone tales, and I have the first delicate seedlings of another beguiling story growing in my mind, a story of magic and enchantment that I am tentatively enticing out of my imagination and into my notebook.

✨The Gallery✨

Illustrations and photographs to use as printable art, creative references, or visual companions for your writing, Substack, website or social media. Whether you're crafting, designing, or simply gathering beautiful things, there's something here for you.

✨Because Creativity Guest Letters✨

A gathering of stories, reflections, and joyful explorations of creativity in all its forms.

Whether it’s singing, painting, writing, baking, gardening, music, mending, or making something just because it feels good, these guest posts celebrate the act of creating simply because it brings us joy.

✨The Magic Beans Guide✨

A magical guidebook for navigating the realm of creative finances.

The Realm of Finance is a strange and bewildering world, filled with bizarre landscapes and peculiar creatures, shaped by curious forces and unpredictable rules.

It’s easy to get lost here, but with the Magic Beans Guide as our enchanted map, we will explore new trails together through this mystic land.

✨The Creative Bucket List Club✨

An exploration of creativity of all kinds, including tutorials, downloads, videos, creative projects and chat threads.

The Creative Bucket List Club is a celebration of trying all the things, of saying yes to the flutter of excitement in your stomach when you see a new craft or imagine a wild idea. It's for the creative adventurers who want to make not just one kind of art, but all the kinds, simply for the wonder of it.

Thank you for being part of this creative adventure. I can’t wait to see where your imagination takes you.

With wishes for endless inspiration,

