While I Was Drawing

While I Was Drawing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kay's avatar
Kay
5d

Some things defy description because there are no words sufficient to contain them.

I think that this applies to your work, Emily!

And anyway, I don’t think that a person’s ‘creativity’ can be squashed into a certain shaped box because creativity, by virtue of what it is, will always be fluid, shifting in nature, changing.

I feel as you do when write, in that sometimes things seem to come from a wild place - or a differing selection of wild places!

But when the words come, I am just grateful that they do!

Some things are beyond definition.

And some things disappear into nothing when questioned too closely.

Thank you for including these links to some of your previous posts.

I really enjoyed reading them.

Beauty beyond definition!

Reply
Share
2 replies by Emily Charlotte Powell and others
Kimberly Warner's avatar
Kimberly Warner
3d

I like this for your About Page!

And I think the first rule of “Every good Substack publication should…” is to not listen to the shoulds.

I would be saddened to try to fit you into a box, and your creativity shines brightly all the more because it can’t. ❤️

Reply
Share
1 reply by Emily Charlotte Powell
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Emily Charlotte Powell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture